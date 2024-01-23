BJP-JJP govt unsuccessful in fulfilling public hopes, election manifesto: Hooda

CHANDIGARH: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the BJP-JJP alliance has completely failed to deliver on public expectations and implement their election manifesto. This is the reason why today no section is happy with this coalition government.



Hooda, who came to participate in the program of Rohtak Bar Council on Monday, said that Congress is fully prepared for the elections in Haryana.

“The party has been continuously reaching out to the public for the last 5 years. Congress is raising the voice of the people from the House to the streets, while the BJP-JJP are busy enjoying the pleasures of power,” he said. The former Chief Minister said the coming government in the state will be of Congress and the party will fulfill every promise made in its manifesto.

“The BJP-JJP have cheated the public only in the name of election announcements. All the promises like Rs 5,100 pension to the elderly, reservation in 75 per cent jobs, guarantee of MSP, double income of farmers, providing permanent house to every family proved to be a lie,” he said.