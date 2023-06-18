BJP-JJP govt pushed Panipat into abyss of backwardness: Hooda

Panipat: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the BJP-JJP government has pushed the industrial city Panipat, which led Haryana’s development, into the abyss of backwardness.

He said the time had now come to throw out this government and take Haryana including Panipat back on the path of progress. Hooda was speaking as the chief guest at the public meeting organised by former MLA Bulleh Shah on Sunday. On reaching the venue, Hooda was given a grand welcome with drums and dance-songs.

Hooda spent several hours with everyone, in mutual dialogue, as they had detailed discussion about the present conditions, problems, people’s aspirations, suggestions and future policies of the state, including Panipat. He said the people of the state have made up their mind to form the Congress government and only election ­formalities are pending in Haryana.

Congress is continuously organising public meetings with the aim of providing a welfare government. Through these programmes, the party gets an opportunity to understand the minds of the people and get in-depth information about their demands.