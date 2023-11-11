BJP-JJP govt is selling posts from Group D to HCS: Hooda

CHANDIGARH: Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has stated that new revelations in the Dental and HCS recruitment scam have made it clear that posts from Group-D to HCS are being sold by the BJP-JJP government.



He said the government is creating a scam in the name of recruitment and propagating false propaganda in the name of transparency.

Commenting on the latest revelations in the investigation of HPSC recruitment scams, Hooda said after forensic investigation, the Enforcement Directorate itself has admitted that transactions worth crores of rupees took place in the Dental Surgeon and Haryana Civil Services recruitment held in 2021, and the OMR sheets of the candidates were tampered.

“During the 9 years of the current government, papers of about 30 recruitments were leaked, along with countless scams like tampering of OMR sheets and cash for jobs have come to light. But till now, the government has not taken action against any person holding a high position. After repeated scams, the government takes cosmetic action against a few criminals to mislead public, and the big scammers are saved. This has become the modus operandi of this government,” he added.

It is clear that the future of lakhs of youth preparing for recruitment is being played with. BJP-JJP will have to answer for these scams in the court of the people,” he added.