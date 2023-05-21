BJP-JJP failed to protect interests of Haryana & Haryanvis, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Rohtak: Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the BJP-JJP government has proved to be a complete failure in protecting the interests of Haryana and Haryanvis. He reached Naya Bans, Bhainsru Khurd, Bhainsru Kalan, Hasangarh, Samchana, Morkhedi and Asan villages under ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign on Saturday.



On this occasion, he said the government is like a guardian for its citizens but whenever any Haryanvi needed the support of the state government, BJP-JJP always disappointed the people of the state. “The coalition government kept an unfortunate silence on issues ranging from farmers to wrestlers. Even on the issue of SYL, the state government is not advocating the rights of Haryana before the Centre in a convincing manner,” he said.

Hooda said Haryana needs a strong government. “A helpless government today is running in the state.

This government has nothing to do with public interest. Its purpose is only to enjoy the power and loot the money of the public,” he said. He said the Congress is going among the people about the failures of the government along with its own policies.

“Congress promises that after the formation of the party government, 2 lakh vacant government posts will be filled with confirmed recruitment and effective steps would be taken against unemployment. Along with this, the benefit of old pension and ₹ 6000 pension will be given to the employees. Schemes of giving free plots of 100-100 yards from gas cylinders for Rs 500 will be implemented,” he assured.