‘BJP-JJP did not wake up even after the loss of life and property’

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the BJP-JJP government has not woken up yet despite the huge loss of life and property in the state. He said it seems that the government has left the flood affected people to fend for themselves.

Hooda, who is continuously visiting flood-affected areas across the state, today reached the flood-affected villages of Rohtak. Today he visited Rithal, Kahani, Ghilod, Jasia, Brahmanwas, Basantpur, Dhamad, Makdauli Kalan, Kiloi, Roorkee, Polangi, Mungan villages and listened to the problems of the people. Earlier, he also took stock of water-logging in several areas including Sukhpura Chowk in Rohtak city. Hooda said the people are facing heavy consequences of the inaction of the government. “The govt did not get sewerage and drains cleaned in cities and villages, which is why the problem of waterlogging has taken monumental scale. he said.