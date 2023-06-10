BJP-JJP & BJP-INLD govts far behind Congress in increasing MSP: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that a government of PP model, police and portal, is running in Haryana. Instead of fulfilling their responsibility, BJP-JJP is only busy in running portals to trouble the public and getting police to lathis charge the public.



“It is the responsibility of the government to give proper rates to the farmers for their crops. But in the current government, the farmers demanding MSP are continuously being tortured. The brutality done by the government on sunflower farmers in Shahabad is unfortunate,” he said. “The government which used to promise to double the income of the farmers, increased the cost of the farmers manifold.

Not only this, the increase in the MSP of each crop during the Congress tenure was also curtailed,” he added.

Hooda shared with the journalists the details of MSP increase in the governments, ranging from BJP-INLD to Congress and BJP-JJP. He said that during the BJP-INLD coalition government from 1999 to 2004, there was only 14 per cent increase in the rate of paddy, which was a 2.3 per cent increase annually.

In the 9 years of BJP and BJP-JJP coalition government, the MSP of paddy increased only by 54.1 per cent, which comes to 6 per cent annually. Against all this, during the Congress government from 2005 to 2014, the MSP of paddy increased by a total of 143 per cent, which is 14.3 per cent annually, he said.

“Similarly, INLD-BJP coalition government increased the MSP of wheat by a total of 10.3per cent, only 1.7 per cent annually.

The BJP and the coalition government increased the MSP of wheat by only 39.3, which was 4.30 per cent annually. In comparison, Congress increased by a total of 126 per cent, which comes to 12.7 per cent annually,” he said.