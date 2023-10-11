‘BJP-JJP are depriving Hry youth of govt jobs’

CHANDIGARH: Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda said on Tuesday that the youth of Haryana are being deprived of government jobs under a conspiracy and the BJP-JJP government, which talks about giving reservation to 75 percent local people in private jobs, is actually following a policy of recruiting outsiders in 75 percent government jobs.



“The unemployment rate which was 2.9% during the Congress government in 2013-14, has today reached around 9.0%, which is the highest in the country. The unemployment rate at the national level is 4.1%, which means unemployment in Haryana is more than double the national average,” he said. He said the state government often denies the unemployment figures presented by CMIE, but now the Central Government itself has exposed the BJP-JJP state government

Further Deepender said he was shocked to know that the state that surrounds the national capital from three sides, a state which had vast employment opportunities, which was number one in investment before 2014, is today number one in unemployment rate.