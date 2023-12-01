BJP-JJP accepted defeat before elections: Hooda

CHANDIGARH: Former Chief Minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said the BJP-JJP have accepted defeat in Haryana even before the elections. He attributes this to the coalition’s focus on organising events, advertisements, newspapers, and government publicity, while asserting that the Congress remains entrenched in the hearts of the people.



Hooda, who arrived in Jind on Thursday to inaugurate the new library hall of the District Bar Association, also took part in various private programs. Speaking to media persons on the spot, Hooda mentioned that the people of Haryana have already decided to elect the Congress government in the state. However, he expressed regret over the BJP wasting 10 years for the entire Haryana, including Jind, stating that the public has suffered due to failures of the BJP-JJP on various fronts, including health, education, employment, and law and order.