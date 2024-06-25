BJP is suffering from anti-SC and OBC mentality: Bhupinder Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the BJP is suffering from anti-SC and OBC mentality, which is why it has been continuously attacking the reservation and rights of Dalits and backward classes ever since BJP has come to power in the state.



“In this series, BJP had reduced the creamy layer reservation limit of backward classes from 8 lakhs to 6 lakhs. Along with this, the BJP also added agricultural and salary income to it. Whereas, during the Congress tenure agricultural and salary income were separated from it, while determining the income limit of creamy layer on May 27, 2013,” he said.

Talking to reporters at his residence, Hooda said today the creamy layer limit of the Center is also Rs 8 lakh, but the BJP government of Haryana reduced it to 6 lakh and also added agricultural and salary income to it. “Due to this, lakhs of people of backward classes were deprived of the right to reservation,” he stated.

“Now that the truth of BJP has been exposed before the backward class, BJP is talking about increasing this limit back to 8 lakh, while no government document has come out regarding this yet. The social media post made by the CMO regarding this has also been deleted,” he added.

Hooda said that more than 2 lakh posts are lying vacant in the jobs of the state, but the BJP is deliberately not filling these posts because if there are permanent recruitments, SC and OBC will have to be given reservations. “But BJP does not want this, therefore, thousands of posts of backward class are lying vacant and a large backlog has accumulated in the jobs of the state,” he said.

“Against this, many steps were taken to give proper benefits of reservation to all the castes of the backward class during the Congress govwt. By creating separate categories of Group A and Group B, their reservation was increased from 10 to 15 per cent.