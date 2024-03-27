BJP is just changing face of Govt, people will rather change the Govt: BS Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the BJP is engaged in changing faces as the party first changed the face of its chief minister, and has now changed the face of five Lok Sabha MPs.



He said the Congress and the people of Haryana are on a mission of changing the government.

Addressing a press conference in Rohtak, Hooda expressed gratitude to the High Court and congratulated the Brahmin, OBC and SC communities of Haryana. He said the High Court has recognized the land reform law made by the Congress government, and not only declared it completely constitutional, but also praised the legislation. Giving the background, Hooda said many sections of people had come from other places and settled in different villages of Haryana years ago.

“Panchayats and others had donated land to those sections. These classes are called Dohlidar, Bootimar, Bhondemar and Mukararidar. These included people from different classes like Brahmin, Purohit, Pujari, Jangra Brahmin, Barber, Prajapat, Lohar, Valmiki, Dhanak, Goswami, Swami, Barbuja, Washerman, Teli and other artisans,” he said.

“Despite living, settling and farming on that land for years, these classes were not able to get ownership rights of the land. Therefore, they could neither sell this land, nor could he take any kind of loan.

The Congress government had implemented the Land Act 2010 to provide ownership rights to all these sections,” he added. “But, in 2018 the BJP government repealed that law.