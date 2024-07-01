BJP internal report reveals self-sabotage as cause of Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha poll defeat

Lucknow: In the aftermath of the recent Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections, an internal investigation by the BJP leadership has pinpointed internal betrayal as the primary cause of its significant defeat, rather than external opposition.



A special investigative team commissioned by the party submitted a comprehensive report identifying several critical issues. Chief among these was the inactivity and lack of engagement by numerous BJP legislators, who failed to mobilise voters and adequately support the party’s candidates. This led to decreased voter turnout and support in key constituencies.

The report further disclosed that several BJP legislators actively opposed their own party’s candidates. “This internal discord created a fragmented and disorganised campaign effort, weakening the overall effectiveness of the party’s election strategy,” a senior BJP leader said.

He emphasised that the lack of unity and internal betrayal, where party members did not fully back the official candidates, was a more significant factor in the losses than external opposition.

The report suggests that by increasing legislator engagement, fostering unity within the party, and ensuring that all members support the official candidates, the BJP can work towards overcoming these challenges and improving its performance in future elections.

Meanwhile, in response to the vacant seat left by former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLC Swami Prasad Maurya’s resignation, the BJP has decided to send a panel of 10 names to the central leadership for candidate selection.

This decision was made during a state core committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence.

This election, following the Lok Sabha election, will see the MLC seat contested based on the strength of parties in the Vidhan Sabha.

There is speculation that the Samajwadi Party may not field a candidate due to the BJP’s numerical supremacy in the lower house.

“Still, the state unit of the BJP has decided to send a panel of names to the central leadership so that it can decide the candidate based on caste and seniority within the party,” a senior BJP leader said.

The meeting also decided to hold a state executive committee meeting on July 14 to discuss the upcoming by-elections for 10 Assembly seats. The party will finalise three candidates for each seat and send the list to the central leadership.

“Even for the by-elections, the candidates will be selected by the central leadership. The state unit will only have a suggestive role,” the leader noted.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, organisation general secretary Dharampal Singh, and other senior leaders.