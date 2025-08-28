‘BJP indulged in vote chori in 70-80 seats in LS polls, will expose them’

Sitamarhi: Launching a blistering attack on the NDA government over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the Centre indulged in ‘vote chori’ in at least 70-80 seats in the Lok Sabha polls last year.

Addressing a public rally in Sitamarhi district during his ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, Gandhi also said that he will expose BJP leaders further.

“I can say with full confidence that the BJP indulged in vote chori in at least 70-80 Lok Sabha seats in the last Parliamentary polls. We have started working to expose the vote theft that took place in other parts of the country. I will expose them in the coming six months,” he claimed.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home minister Amit Shah and the Election Commission are vote thieves. I will expose all of them,” he asserted, alleging that the BJP’s Gujarat model is not a model of development, but one of vote theft.

The BJP will first steal your votes, then your other rights, claimed Gandhi at the rally.

The Congress leader stressed that Bihar urgently needs jobs, progress and employment, and checking “vote chori” is the first step towards securing them.

He reminded the gathering that Bihar has always been the land of revolution, from the Champaran movement against the British to today’s fight against voter theft, and asserted that this movement would spread across India from the state.

Reiterating his charge that Modi and Shah were ‘stealing elections’ in collusion with the EC, Gandhi claimed that this was the very reason the BJP government passed a law in 2023, granting legal immunity to the Election Commissioners.

“Otherwise, why do the Election Commissioners need such legal protection if they are doing everything right and honestly?” he asked.

Gandhi alleged that Modi agreed to call off the military conflict with Pakistan in May within five hours of being asked to do so by US President Donald Trump.

“What did Trump say today ? He said that at the height of tensions with Pakistan, he called up Modi and peremptorily told him to stop the fight within 24 hours. And Modi obeyed

promptly. He was given 24 hours, but he did as directed in five hours,” alleged the former Congress president.

“The PM says he has a 65-inch chest, but the reality is different; he is a cowardly person,” alleged Rahul.