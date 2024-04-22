BJP Hyderabad candidate booked for religious sentiment offense

Hyderabad: An FIR has been registered against the BJP's Hyderabad candidate K Madhavi Latha following a complaint that she hurt the sentiments of the $community by gesturing to shoot an arrow towards a place of worship, police said.

A purported video of the incident was widely circulated on social media last week.

The complaint alleged that Madhavi Latha made a gesture of drawing an arrow and shooting it at the place of worship during a Ram Navami procession on April 17, hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community, the police said on Sunday.

The case was registered on April 20 under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

After the clip went viral, Madhavi Latha said in a post on X that it had come to her notice that an incomplete video of her was being circulated to create negativity.

"I would like to clarify that it's an incomplete video and even because of such video if anyone's sentiments are hurt then I would like to apologize as I respect all individuals," she had said.