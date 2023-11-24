BJP hatching conspiracies to win polls in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, says Gehlot

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday termed the “red diary” issue and Mahadev betting app case as “conspiracies” of the BJP to win Assembly polls in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.



An inquiry into the matter should be done by a retired judge of the Supreme Court, he demanded

‘Lal diary’ was a conspiracy of the BJP. They thought it would become a big issue if the Prime Minister spoke about it. Similarly Mahadev app case Smriti Irani held a press conference, ED issued a press note but no investigation was done. The Prime Minister was speaking about it. The whole conspiracy was to arrest the Chhattisgarh chief minister but they got exposed,’ he said at a press conference here.

The ED and income tax department conducted 50 raids in Rajasthan but was any politician or bureaucrat arrested following the raids in the state, he asked.

They have been exposed. They are pained that they could not topple the Rajasthan government by horse trading, he said.

Later at a press conference here, Home Minister Amit Shah asked why Gehlot did not get the red diary matter investigated.

The BJP has been targeting the Congress government in Rajasthan over the red diary matter and Mahadev betting app matter. A sacked Rajasthan minister had alleged that the red diary contains details of alleged financial irregularities committed by the Gehlot government.

On November 5, the Centre blocked 22 illegal betting platforms, including the Mahadev app, on the Enforcement Directorate’s request.

The action followed investigations conducted by the ED against an illegal betting app syndicate and subsequent raids in connection with the Mahadev App in Chhattisgarh.