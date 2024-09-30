‘BJP has put money in pockets of corrupt while Cong will benefit people’

Chandigarh: Taking a dig at BJP, Former Chief Minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the BJP government looted the people but the Congress will deliver financial resources of the state for the welfare of the people.



Speaking at a public meeting held in Kungad village of Bawani Kheda constituency in support of Congress candidate Pradeep Narwal, Hooda said the people have compared the 10-year terms of the BJP and the Congress, and have decided to bring back the Congress.

“The policies and work of both BJP and Congress are in front of the public, on the basis of which they have to decide to vote. BJP has looted thousands of crores by committing scam after scam in its government. Whereas Congress will deliver crores of Rupees to the public through its welfare schemes,” he said.

“BJP has put all the money in the pockets of corrupt, drug smugglers and big capitalists. But Congress will put money in the pockets of poor, farmers, Dalits, backward, housewives and elderly through its schemes,” he added.

He said during its tenure, BJP could neither provide ration to the poor, reservation to Dalits-backwards, security to the common man, or good education to children.

“Congress will give 2 lakh jobs to the youth, Rs 2,000 monthly honorarium to women, Rs 6,000 pension to the elderly, OPS to employees and permanent jobs to ‘Agniveer’ and ‘Kaushal Nigam’ employees. BJP sold jobs sitting in the offices of HSSC and HPSC, then Congress will give 2 lakh jobs on the basis of complete transparency and merit with recruitment schedule,” he promised.