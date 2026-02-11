‘BJP has plundered the State coffers for their lavishness’: CM Sukhu

SHIMLA: Just a day after the BJP accused the Congress government of creating a fiscal mess and failing to effectively present its case before the 16th Finance Commission, the political slugfest in the state has intensified, even as the government prepares to seek the Centre’s intervention to avert a crippling fallout from the halting of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) — a straight annual loss of Rs 6,000 crore to the state



Today, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu hit back at the BJP, squarely blaming the previous Jairam Thakur–led government for plundering the exchequer and inflicting grave injustice on the state’s 75 lakh residents.

Yet, he assured that the Old Pension Scheme and other social security initiatives will not be withdrawn.

In a sharp response to the BJP leader’s accusations, he said the situation that has risen in the state after the stoppage of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), which formed a lifeline of the state’s finances, is mainly due to the BJP lavishly spending on itself, rather than investing in the development and essential infrastructure.

The Chief Minister questioned the BJP’s defense of the 16th Finance Commission’s observations regarding the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), pointing out that the BJP tenure benefited from a massive Rs. 54,296 crore in RDG funding during its term.

This grant, which accounted for 25 to 30 percent of the state’s total revenue receipts, along with Rs. 16,000 crore in GST compensation, was allegedly utilised for political stabilisation and freebies rather than addressing the state’s long-term fiscal health.

The Chief Minister said the BJP received Rs 54,296 crore in RDG over five years, while the Congress government has got only Rs 17,563 crore in the past three years.

He alleged the BJP failed to clear arrears, neglected health infrastructure and left a debt of Rs 76,185 crore, along

with unfunded liabilities from last-minute institution openings.