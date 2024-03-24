BJP has not taken donations but done extortion: Akhilesh

Kannauj: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at the BJP over the issue of electoral

bonds and said the ruling party has not taken “chanda” (donations) but done “vasooli” (extortion).

“Even the people now know how the BJP used the CBI, ED, Income Tax and other organisations to put pressure to not take donations (chanda) but to do extortion (vasooli),” Yadav told journalists here.

“It has come to notice in many cases that when the ED, CBI, Income Tax put pressure, money went to the account of the BJP. Those in power are not taking donations but are doing extortion,” he alleged. The former chief minister said that electoral bonds have maligned the BJP’s name.