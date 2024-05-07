BJP has no achievements to show, no roadmap for the future: Hooda

CHANDIGARH: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress President Chaudhary Udaibhan were present as Congress Hisar Lok Sabha candidate Jaiprakash filed his nomination papers for the ensuing Lok Sabha election.



Speaking on the occasion, Hooda said as much anger is there among the public towards BJP, there is equal enthusiasm for Congress. Only criminals, corrupt people and drug dealers are happy with the present government. The rest of the public is completely fed up with the policies and functioning of BJP,” he said.

Hooda said BJP, which is going among the public to seek votes, does not have a single achievement to show before the people, nor does it have any roadmap for the future, whereas Congress is seeking votes in the name of its development works and manifesto.

“Congress promises that when the government is formed, 30 lakh youth in the Centre and more than 2 lakh youth in Haryana will get permanent jobs as per their qualifications, without any paper leak. Besides, farmers will be given guarantee of MSP and freedom from debt,” he promised.

“State employees will get old pension scheme and elderly people will get ₹ 6000 old age pension. Congress has also promised to provide 300 units of free electricity and gas cylinders for Rs 500 in the state. The Congress manifesto also promises 50 per cent reservation in jobs for women and Rs 1 lakh annually. All the communities are supporting this progressive and welfare driven manifesto of Congress,” he added