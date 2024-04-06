BJP has ‘narrow thinking’: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Claiming that the Samajwadi Party governments have always worked with a “big vision” for the country and the people, the party’s president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that the BJP has a “narrow thinking” and has worked to stop development works.

“Socialists have always worked with a big vision for the country and the people. On the other hand, the BJP

government worked to stop the development works. BJP’s thinking is narrow,” the SP chief was quoted as saying in a press release by the party.

“The Samajwadi Party builds strong roads to land fighter planes to protect the country in case of an emergency and the BJP flies fake aeroplanes

made of paper. This is the difference between the governments of the Samajwadi Party and the BJP,” he said.