BJP has lost the right to seek Ahirwal’s vote, says Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda questioned the BJP and its leaders on why the BJP government rejected the demand for the formation of the Ahir Regiment. Hooda, who reached Rewari today to campaign with Congress candidate Raj Babbar, questioned why the BJP leaders could not fulfill this most important demand of Ahirwal. He also asked why BJP leaders did not support the youth in the movement against Agniveer.



Hooda was accompanied by the National President of Backward Class Congress, Captain Ajay Singh Yadav, Congress State President Chaudhary Udaibhan, MLA Chiranjeev Rao, and many senior leaders of the Congress. Addressing the election meeting, Hooda said the BJP has lost the right to seek the votes of the people of Ahirwal because it has broken the hopes of the youth by implementing schemes like Agniveer and rejecting the demand for the Ahir Regiment.

“BJP leaders have maintained unfortunate silence on every important occasion; the entire Ahirwal is suffering the consequences of this. But this time, Raj Babbar will become a strong voice of Gurugram Lok Sabha, and Congress will fulfill all the demands of the youth of Ahirwal,” he said. On this occasion, Captain Ajay Yadav said there is a direct contest between the Congress, which is fighting to save the Constitution, and the BJP, which intends to destroy the Constitution, this time. “In such a situation, people will vote for the Congress, which protects the Constitution and democracy, and will make Raj Babbar win with a huge majority,” he stated.

Chaudhary Udaibhan said the difference between BJP and Congress can be clearly understood from their election campaigns.