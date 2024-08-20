‘BJP has done nothing for the Hills’

DarjeelinG: “BJP has done nothing for this region. The BJP’s report card draws a blank. They are only interested in accruing votes. Whatever good has happened to the Hills has always happened during the Congress government at the Centre,” stated Munish Tamang, Congress leader. Armed with this narrative, the Congress has plans to make a comeback to the Hills.



“The condition of the Teesta region and the National Highway 10 is a pointer to the government’s neglect of this region. How can a national highway, the lifeline of Sikkim, be closed to traffic for more than a month?” questioned Tamang, addressing media persons in Kalimpong.

He stated that he has had discussions regarding the Teesta and NH-10 with Congress leaders including former Union Environment minister Jairam Ramesh. “The NHPC is shedding its responsibilities. We have come to know that it is not even recognising the affected families of Teesta and did not even accept a letter that the affected families wanted to submit. Another problem is the Sevoke-Rangpo train line that has 15 tunnels, which will definitely destabilise the already fragile landscape.”

“Reports state that in total, 47 hydel projects have been slated to come up on the Teesta. Imagine the damage it will cause to the environment. Not only that, there is no benefit for the local populace, no revenue sharing, or proper compensation package. As a responsible Opposition, we will definitely exert pressure on the government,” assured Tamang. He stated that Congress leaders including Jairam Ramesh will be visiting the affected areas in the Kalimpong district. “During his tenure as environment minister, he had not given clearance to many such projects,” added Tamang. The Congress is on a revival path in the Hills. “From the recognition of the Nepali language in the eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution to the Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council and the Gorkhaland Territorial administration, everything happened during the tenure of the Congress government at the Centre. After having supported the BJP for all these years and getting nothing in return, the Hills are looking for an alternative. The Congress party is the best alternative for the Hills,” added Tamang.