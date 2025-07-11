BJP hails PM’s 5-nation tour, says India’s interests secure under Modi

New Delhi: India notched up important achievements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s five-nation tour, the BJP said on Thursday, asserting that it forged a unequivocal consensus against terrorism at BRICS, signed agreements for critical and rare earth materials and deepened ties with its diaspora during his visit.

Speaking to reporters, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi played down US President Donald Trump’s threat of slapping extra tariffs on BRICS members, and said India is committed to safeguarding its military, diplomatic and trade interests under Modi’s leadership.

He said the extra tariff threat on BRICS members was an internal matter of the US, noting that India is in talks with the country for a trade agreement.

“People have complete faith that every Indian interest under every circumstance is fully protected under Modi’s leadership,” he asserted.

With the PM returning to India in the morning after the week-long tour, the BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP claimed that he has heralded a new era for the country’s role at international platforms. India’s alignment with the global south has reached new heights, he added.

Noting that Modi has so far received highest civilian honour from 27 countries and addressed parliaments of 17 nations, Trivedi said it is not only his but every Indian’s recognition.

He evoked Hindu traditional belief in 27 “nakshatra” (constellations of stars) and said conferment of their highest honour on Modi by as many countries was a sparkling reflection of the emerging strength and acknowledgement of India.

Modi visited Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil and Namibia.

India, Trivedi said, had gone on to become the brightest member of the BRICS from the weakest it was during the Congress-led UPA government.

It is the only country to be a member of the BRICS as well as the QUAD, and it shows its foreign policy under Modi has entered a new era, he said. It has become non-aligned to all-aligned, he added. Trivedi said India’s agreement with Ghana and Namibia, both of which have large reserves of critical and rare earth materials, will help it source these important minerals for its growth.