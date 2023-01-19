‘BJP govt’s policies create fear among people, alleges Rahul’

Pathankot (Punjab): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre, alleging that its policies “create fear” among the people.



He also accused the BJP and the RSS of creating an atmosphere of hatred, violence and fear in the country.

The former Congress chief took on the Narendra Modi government over demonetisation, “faulty” Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.

Addressing a rally here on the last day of Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Punjab-leg, Gandhi alleged that the BJP was making one religion fight against another, creating a wedge, pitting one caste against another and one language against another.

“They (BJP) create fear. All of their policies cause fear to one or the other,” he alleged.

Pointing towards the policies of the previous UPA government, Gandhi said it brought MGNREGA, waived farm loans, urban renewal mission, green revolution and white revolution.

“Whatever we do is to wipe out fear. And whatever they

do they (BJP) do is to spread fear.

“Look at their policies – farmers get up at 4 am in the morning and they toil hard daily and feed the nation. Farmers do not want anything in return, they only want respect,” he said.

He targeted the Centre over the now-repealed three agri laws and said these created fear in the minds of farmers.

“But what did BJP do for them – they brought ‘black’ farm laws. These laws created fear among farmers,” he said.

Speaking about the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, the Congress leader claimed that farmers were not getting compensation for their crop damage caused due to the vagaries of weather.

“Not even a single farmer told me that they got insurance compensation when they suffered crop loss due to natural calamities,” he claimed.

He targeted the Centre over the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme, saying it has shattered the dreams of those aspiring to join the defence forces.

He said lakhs of youths aspire to join the armed forces and protect the nation.

“Has the Agniveer scheme lessened their fear or increased it?” Gandhi asked the gathering, and after their reply, said, “hasn’t this scheme increased their fear”.