BJP govt’s ‘double engine’ will not run in TN: Stalin

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the “double engine” remark and said it won’t run in Tamil Nadu.

Taking strong exception to the comments by the Prime Minister at a political rally of the NDA in suburban Maduranthakam today, Stalin asked Modi to ponder how states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and West Bengal, where the “double engine” has not entered, were registering growth.

While launching the poll campaign for the NDA ahead of the Assembly election, the Prime Minister said, “we have to free TN from the clutches of the DMK” and batted for a “double engine” government in the state that walks “shoulder to shoulder” with the Centre for Tamil Nadu’s growth and progress. “The double engine that the PM talks about will not run in Tamil Nadu... It has achieved historical growth by overcoming all the obstacles created by the BJP,” he said.