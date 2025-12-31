BJP govt setting new records of corruption every day: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the BJP government is setting a new record in corruption every day.

“A recent report reveals that there has been a 186 per cent increase in corruption cases between 2021 and 2023. This revelation is based on the NCRB report, which mentions cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant sections of the IPC,” he said.

“This situation exists even though the government suppresses major corruption cases and prevents their investigation. Despite this, a new scam surfaces almost daily, which the government fails to conceal despite its best efforts. The recent paddy procurement scam is a case in point, a scam that occurs every harvest season,” he added.

Hooda said the revelations in this scam are shocking. “In the Asandh mandi, 570 trips by 112 vehicles were shown on paper, but no actual paddy was transported. The paddy was only bought and transported on paper. This resulted in a scam of Rs 39.24 crore,” he pointed out.

“In the Gharaunda mandi, the revelations regarding paddy procurement were so shocking that everyone was left stunned. Here, 11,628 quintals of paddy were shown as purchased through fake gate passes without any actual paddy arrival. Not only that, even motorcycles and auto-rickshaws were shown as being used for paddy transportation, resulting in a scam of Rs 2.56 crore,” he said, giving another example of rampant corruption in the state.