BJP govt prejudiced against TN, people’s hearts are filled with numerous questions: CM Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday alleged that the Centre was totally prejudiced against the state.

Not only state Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu, who pointed out the fiscal prejudice against Tamil Nadu, but also the hearts of the people in the state were filled with many questions, he said.

"I (wish to) ask some of them. How can corrupt individuals emerge clean from the 'washing machine' after joining the BJP alliance?" Stalin repeated his 'washing machine' analogy to accuse the BJP of laundering the reputations of tainted politicians.

"What kind of arrogance is it that the country's important schemes and laws are named only in Hindi and Sanskrit? Why are Union Ministers limiting our children by telling them unscientific superstitions? What are you going to achieve by creating chaos through Governors in the states ruled by the opposition parties?" Stalin asked in a post on 'X' tagging Thangam Thennarasu.

He questioned the alleged vote rigging to cheat people's votes for the BJP’s election victory by supporting the SIR, and sought to know why the BJP government at the Centre was unwilling to accept the Keezhadi report based on scientific validation.

"As usual, will you start spreading false propaganda on WhatsApp University?" the CM said.

On October 17, while explaining the financial position of the state in the Assembly, Thennarasu raised ten questions to the Centre and accused it of "financial prejudice" against Tamil Nadu.

His questions addressed the alleged empty slogan on cooperative federalism with regard to Goods and Services Tax reform, stepmotherly attitude to destroy the education of Tamil Nadu children by imposing NEP and Hindi, non-inclusion of Tamil Nadu in road projects, discrimination towards Southern Railways in allocating funds for new railway projects, delay in granting approval for the Madurai and Coimbatore Metro Rail projects.

Also, he wondered why Rs 3,709 crore due for Tamil Nadu under the Jal Jeevan scheme were not released yet, and why Tamil Nadu, which accounted for 6 per cent of the country's population, got only 4 per cent in financial devolution.