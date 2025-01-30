BJP govt looting public in name of non-energy charges: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda has said that the BJP government is continuously increasing the burden of inflation on the public.

“After increasing the electricity rates, now the public is being looted in the name of non-energy charges,” he said.

Consumers are being sent electricity bills “higher than their readings through addition of non-energy charges to the bills”.

He claimed that people have been given bills amounting to more than “double the charges for the electricity they consume”.

“While taking an electricity connection, consumers deposit security amounts with the department. Despite this, the public is now being troubled with this additional recovery in the name of non-energy charges. People are being forced to visit the electricity department to get their bills corrected,” Hooda said.

He further said that instead of providing any relief to the people who are “already facing the brunt of inflation, the BJP keeps finding new ways to harass them. Forget about setting up any new power plants, BJP did not produce even a single unit of electricity during its entire tenure”.