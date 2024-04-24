BJP govt is half helpless, half callous and completely useless, says Hooda

CHANDIGARH: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has come up with new slogan for BJP. As per the former CM Haryana’s BJP government is half helpless, half callous and completely useless.



Commenting on the entire tenure of the state government, Hooda said, “Instead of making hollow speeches from the platforms, the government should look at the their own statistics.Statistics show that BJP made the most prosperous state in the country before 2014, to a state number one in poverty,” he said.

“The data of family ID prepared by BJP itself shows that 63 per cent of the population of Haryana is trapped in the quagmire of poverty. Out of the 2.86 crore population of Haryana, about 45 lakh families have reached below the poverty line,” he stated.

“In such a situation, the question arises whether BJP is going among the people in the elections with the achievement of making the people of Haryana poor? Is BJP asking for votes from the public with the promise of taking the state further into the abyss in future?” he questioned.

Hooda said not only poverty, the unemployment figures released by the central government itself expose the state government. “Central government data shows that under BJP rule, Haryana witnessed threefold rise in unemployment compared to Congress era.” Data from different agencies have repeatedly revealed that Haryana is number one in unemployment,” he pointed out.