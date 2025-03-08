BJP govt in Delhi wouldn't be possible without support and blessings of women: Nadda

New Delhi: BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday thanked women for the victory of the saffron party in the Delhi Assembly polls, saying it would have been impossible without their blessings and support.

Addressing a Mahila Diwas program hosted by the Mahila Morcha of the party at JLN Stadium, Nadda said the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has ensured women's empowerment in various fields.

"I thank the women of Delhi for playing a big role in forming BJP's government in Delhi. This victory was not possible without their support and blessings," Nadda said, greeting the women on International Women's Day,

The Delhi Cabinet has approved an allocation of Rs 5,100 crore for implementing the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, under which women in the national capital will receive Rs 2,500 each per month, he announced at the event.

He congratulated the women of Delhi over the approval of the scheme and asserted that the work for women’s empowerment has now begun in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other senior leaders were also present at the event.

"It has been BJP’s policy to promote women and their empowerment. We are marching ahead with the aim of women-led development."

"The vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat is not possible until we create self-confidence among the women of the country," Nadda said.

The BJP national president asserted that the party has the maximum number of women MPs in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. In 13 BJP-ruled states, there is now one Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers who are women, he said.

He stated that the Prime Minister has worked for women’s empowerment through various initiatives, believing that no country can progress if its women are not honoured and respected.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, addressing the gathering, said the BJP has risen above symbolism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and empowered women through various initiatives.

"If Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget of the country, Rekha Gupta will present the budget of Delhi," she said, asserting that the BJP has worked to ensure that women leaders in the party rise to the highest decision-making positions.

"Such courage to take this significant decision could only be shown by the BJP. There could be no greater honor shown to women," she stated, citing her appointment as Chief Minister of Delhi.

Gupta asserted that her government will work for the holistic empowerment of women and their well-being. "We will work for the safety and prosperity of the women in Delhi," she said, adding that one-stop centres at the district level will be set up to provide help to women, including police assistance, legal counseling, and more.

She also asserted that the BJP government will fulfill all the promises it made to the people in the party's Sankalp Patra for the recent Assembly polls.