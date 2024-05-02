BJP govt has made Gujarat hub for drug traffickers from Pak, alleges Congress

New Delhi:The Congress on Thursday alleged that the BJP government has made Gujarat a hub for drug traffickers from Pakistan and asked what is Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing to confront the rise of drug smuggling in the state.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posed questions to Prime Minister Modi ahead of his rallies in Gujarat.

“Who is the PM protecting in the rampant drug smuggling trade into Gujarat? Who is responsible for the lakhs of families affected by inaccurate land records? Why is Gujarat still suffering from water shortage after all these years of BJP rule?” Ramesh said in a post on X.

Elaborating on what he said were “jumla details”, Ramesh alleged that the BJP government has made Gujarat a hub for drug traffickers from Pakistan.

“Just a few days ago, the Indian Coast Guard, Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad, and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized a Pakistani boat carrying 86 kg of heroin (worth Rs 600 crore) off the coast of Gujarat. Two days prior, mephedrone valued at Rs 230 crore was seized from two labs located in Gandhinagar, one in Amreli, and three in Rajasthan’s Sirohi,” he said.

In March, Pakistani nationals carrying narcotics worth Rs 480 crore were apprehended off the Porbandar coast and in February, the Indian Navy and NCB had seized 3,300 kg of drugs near Porbandar in the largest drug bust in recent history, Ramesh said.

In some cases, weapons and ammunition were seized along with the narcotics, he said.

“While these smuggling attempts were detected, dozens if not hundreds of others have made their way to Indian soil. The PM’s narrative of reducing terrorism and drug trafficking during his tenure stands exposed by these worrying developments,” the Congress leader said.