'BJP govt has failed to protect KPs'

Srinagar: Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday accused the BJP of "exploiting the pain and suffering" of Kashmiri Pandits and said the government had failed to protect the minority community in Kashmir. "This government has failed to protect Kashmiri Pandits. It is only exploiting the pain and suffering of the community for its own benefits. It is not serious about their problems," Mufti told reporters at Qazigund in Anantnag district.

Commenting on the leakage of a list of Kashmiri Pandit employees posted in Kashmir, she said it was unfortunate that such information was being made public.

"It is unfortunate that despite BJP ruling both at the Centre and in Jammu and Kashmir, it is not taking any decision on the issues of Kashmiri Pandits, who have been on the road for the past six months now in Jammu," she said.