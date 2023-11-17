‘BJP govt benefitting Adani with another revdi’

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday accused the BJP government of benefitting the Adani Group by relaxing norms for the Dharavi redevelopment project in Mumbai.



Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that as per reports the Maharashtra Urban Development Department which had originally expressed its reservations about relaxing the rules ‘has been compelled to issue a notification that removes the provision of indexation in Dharavi’s real estate Transferable Development Rights (TDR) and made it mandatory for all Mumbai builders to buy the first 40 per cent of their TDRs from Adani.’

‘This has the effect of greatly increasing the value of TDRs accruing to Adani and Adani alone from the Dharavi project,’ he alleged.

There was no immediate response from the Adani Group.

In a statement, the Congress leader said the party had in its “Hum Adani ke Hain Kaun (HAHK) series” raised questions on the matter on February 27 and April 23 this year.