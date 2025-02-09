BJP govt. at the Centre attempts to weaken Constitution: Priyanka Gandhi

Wayanad(Kerala): Continuing her criticism of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday alleged that, for the first time in history, a government is working to weaken both the Constitution and democracy of the country.

Addressing the party's booth-level leaders in Eranad Assembly constituency, the Wayanad MP said, "It's probably for the first time in our country's history, we have a government that is working to weaken the Constitution and the democracy."

"You must understand that today the fight we are fighting is not just a fight for our own politics and ideology but a fight for protecting the essence of India, everything that makes our nation what it is today," she added.

On the second day of her three-day visit to Wayanad, Priyanka addressed the issue of human-animal conflicts, stating that she would write to both the Centre and state governments to allocate more funds, as adequate funding is essential for effective protection measures.

Later, speaking to reporters after the meeting on the human-animal conflict issue, she said she has already raised it once and will continue to raise it.

"It's something we need to look into, it's a complex issue as there is no easy solution. Definitely, I will put as much as pressure and raise as much as I can," she added.

Priyanka stated that there is difficulty in securing funds from both the Centre and state governments.

"I will take up this issue and ensure it is resolved," she said, adding that increased funding is crucial for better monitoring, improved safety measures, and enhanced protection for forest guards, watchers, and others involved.

She will attend another meeting at Thiruvambadi Assembly constituency in Kozhikode district later.

On Monday, she will hold meetings with booth-level leaders at Wandoor and Nilambur assembly constituencies and will also visit families of a few victims of wild animal attacks, Congress sources said.

This is her second visit to Wayanad after she won the Lok Sabha bypoll from there.

Earlier, on January 28, Priyanka visited the high-range district to meet the family of a woman who was killed by a tiger on January 24 when she was out collecting coffee beans at the Priyadarshini Estate in Mananthavady village in Wayanad.

She also visited the family of N M Vijayan, former district office-bearer of the party, who, along with his son, died by suicide in December last year.