BJP gearing up for mass campaign in UP from May 30

Lucknow: The BJP is gearing up for an elaborate public relations campaign in Uttar Pradesh to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s completion of nine years in office at the Centre. The campaign aims to consolidate support and secure victory in all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, one of the crucial states for the party.

Scheduled to run from May 30 to June 30, the campaign will encompass a series of public meetings and events across the state. Focusing on securing seats in Purvanchal, Modi plans to hold a pivotal public meeting in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with several union ministers, is set to address public meetings in West UP. The exact schedule for these events is yet to be finalised.

The BJP’s comprehensive public relations campaign encompasses a wide range of programmes designed to engage different segments of society. These include conferences for the enlightened class and businessmen, meetings of social media volunteers and senior party workers, joint conferences involving all frontal organisations, and meetings with beneficiaries of government schemes.

Vijay Bahadur Pathak, the BJP state vice-president, highlighted the party’s objective of conducting public meetings in each constituency to achieve their goal of winning all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. Prominent leaders such as Prime Minister Modi, CM Adityanath, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, and Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Smriti Irani will address these public meetings. Pathak emphasised the significance of the upcoming month for the party and the mass public relations campaign planned during this period.

The campaign will involve BJP MPs and MLAs engaging with the families of eminent individuals, alongside public meetings addressed by union ministers.

The BJP’s focus will be on the seven seats it lost in the western region during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, including Moradabad, Bijnor, Nagina, Amroha, Sambhal, Rampur, and Saharanpur.