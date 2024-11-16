BJP garbing failures in attacks targeting Congress: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the BJP is trying to hide its failures by attacking the Congress as it has no achievements to show till now despite being in power for 10 years.

He said the Congress had made Haryana the No. 1 state in per capita income, per capita investment, employment

and law and order.

Addressing mediapersons at his residence, Hooda said: “Government figures themselves show that today 70% of Haryana’s population has reached below the poverty line. This is a clear report card of the failure of the BJP government.

“BJP should tell what happened to its development claims and promises of doubling farmers’ income? If there has been development during the BJP’s tenure, then how did such a large population become poor,” he questioned.

Speaking on the Governor’s address during the Vidhan Sabha session, Hooda said there was neither any kind of vision, nor any roadmap for the future. “The government has presented old wine in a new bottle. The answer given by the Chief Minister in the discussion on the address was also not satisfactory to the questions of the public and the Opposition,” he said. “For example, the government says that there is no shortage of DAP in the state. If this is so, then why are there such long queues of farmers?”