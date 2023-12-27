BJP forms fifteen-member election committee for Bengal

KOLKATA: Keeping in view the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BJP on Tuesday formed a 15-member election management committee under the leadership of the party’s senior leader and Union Home minister Amit Shah and national president JP Nadda.



Shah reached the city on Monday. On Tuesday, both Shah and Nadda visited a gurdwara and then headed for the Kalighat temple before holding organisational meetings.

At the party meeting, the state unit of the BJP formed a 15-member election management committee ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, it was learnt.

The core members of the committee include Union Home minister Amit Shah, party chief JP Nadda and other leaders from the state.

It was learnt that the core members of the committee are: Amit Shah, JP Nadda, state party chief Sukanta Majumdar, MP Dilip Ghosh, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, Rahul Sinha, Amitabh Chakraborty, Satish Dhand, Mangal Pandey and Asha Lockra.

The committee also has five general secretaries, including MP Locket Chatterjee, MLA from Asansol South Agnimitra Paul, Jagannath Chatterjee, Jatirmoy Singh Mahat and Deepak Burman.

Meanwhile, some heavyweight BJP leaders, such as Union ministers of State (MoS), Subhas Sarkar, John Barla and Shantanu Thakur, did not apparently find a place.

Out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal, BJP had bagged 18 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The ruling party Trinamool Congress won 22 seats while the Congress won two seats. Sources in the BJP said that for the upcoming polls, Amit Shah has set a target of winning 35 seats for which he has laid out the strategy.