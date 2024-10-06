BJP forming govt for third time, Cong will blame EVMs: Haryana CM Saini

Chandigarh: Rejecting exit poll predictions, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday claimed his party BJP will form the government in the state with full majority for a third time when the results are announced on October 8.



The Congress will blame the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for their defeat, he said, attacking the opposition party, which is ahead in the race, according to most exit polls.

Replying to a question about the exit polls predicting a Congress win, Saini said, "On October 8, we are going to form the government."

He said, "8 tareekh ko janata degi jawab, aur yeh (Congress) kahenge EVM hai kharab (People will have have their say on October 8, and they -- Congress -- will blame the EVMs)."

Asked how many seats the BJP will win in the 90-strong assembly, Saini said, "I have said we will form the government with full majority."

The BJP will form the government on the basis of works done in the state, he added.

The BJP worked for every section without any discrimination and on the basis of this work, the party will form the government with full majority, he further said.

Commenting further on the exit poll predictions for Haryana, he said they forecast a Congress victory in Chhattisgarh and showed the party ahead in Uttarakhand as well.

"The exit polls have their own theory and they have their own system, but we work on ground. Our leaders are directly connected with people. The people of Haryana want the BJP to come to power for a third time. We are forming the government for a third time," he said.

The Haryana assembly elections on Saturday saw a turnout of nearly 67 per cent, with several exit polls predicting a clear majority for the Congress, which is eyeing a comeback after a decade.