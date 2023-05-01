BJP focused on development rather than appeasement: Yogi

Lucknow: In a public address in Moradabad ahead of the civic body elections on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke about the progress made by the BJP government in the state. He emphasised that the government’s focus on development, rather than appeasement, has improved the standard of living for the people.



Adityanath cited the success of Padma Shri Dilshad Hussain, a Moradabad artisan whose handmade artwork was presented by Prime Minister Modi to the Chancellor of Germany. He also pointed to the revitalization of the brass industry in Moradabad under the BJP government’s leadership, which has led to increased exports and international recognition.

The CM highlighted various government schemes that have benefited the people, including free ration for 80 crore people, free treatment under the Ayushman Yojana, and houses for the destitute under the PM Awas Yojana. He also noted the delivery of LPG cylinders to all households under the Ujjwala scheme and the provision of clean water through electricity and drinking water schemes.

Adityanath asserted that his government has fulfilled its promise of providing 24-hour electricity and has eradicated “mafia raj” in the state. He claimed that the common man is now safe and that mafia-goons who used to roam the streets are now begging for mercy. Despite the inclement weather, Adityanath thanked the people of Moradabad for their warm welcome and support. The CM’s speech is seen as a bid to rally support for the BJP ahead of the upcoming civic body elections.

Addressing another election rally in Pratapgarh, Chief Minister said that municipal bodies are a power medium to provide civic amenities at the grassroot level, and appealed to people to vote for Bharatiya Janata Party candidates in the upcoming municipal elections in order to expedite effective implementation of development projects and welfare schemes. Addressing a public meeting at Government Inter College Ground, Yogi said: “Who does not like to have good roads with no traffic congestion, pure drinking water facility, effective drainage system, and an online system to get residential, caste, income as well as birth and death certificates with no need for them to make rounds of offices. But, only the double engine government of the BJP supported by the third engine at municipal bodies can ensure this.”