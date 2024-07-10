BJP fears Soren, plotting conspiracy, alleges JMM

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) alleged that the BJP was scared of Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s popularity and so it was hatching another “conspiracy” against him.

The JMM’s reaction came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) moved the Supreme Court challenging the Jharkhand High Court order granting bail to Soren in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said the high court had observed that there was no concrete evidence against Soren.The party suspects that the agency moved the apex court “on the direction of the BJP”, he said on Monday.

“BJP is not able to digest that Hemant Soren has become Chief Minister of Jharkhand again. Soren’s popularity has scared them. They started hatching a new conspiracy ahead of Assembly polls,” Pandey said.

Soren was released from jail on June 28 after the high court granted him bail. He was chosen as Chief Minister on July 4 and won a trust vote in the Assembly on Monday.

He had resigned as the CM shortly before his arrest on January 31 by the ED. The Assembly elections will be due in Jharkhand later this year.