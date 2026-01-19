BJP failed to fulfil promises: Haryana LoP

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday addressed the ongoing Congress training camp for district presidents in Kurukshetra, calling on party leaders to remain fully prepared and committed for the coming political contest.

Addressing the gathering, Hooda outlined key issues that the Congress should take to the people, including rising unemployment, organised crime, drug abuse, migration, the neglect of farmers, and the continued marginalisation of poor and SC-OBC communities. He urged district presidents to strengthen grassroots outreach and highlight what he described as the failures of the BJP government in Haryana.

Hooda alleged that the ruling party had failed to fulfil its promises and had not undertaken any meaningful development work in the state. He claimed the government was more focused on scams and weakening Haryana’s interests, while jobs meant for the state’s youth were being given to outsiders. He also accused the BJP of dismantling institutions and infrastructure created during previous Congress regimes.

The Congress leader said that over the past 11 years, the BJP had not set up a single new medical college, major industry, university, railway line, metro line, or IIT in Haryana, nor had it attracted significant investment. Despite this, he said, the state’s debt had surged from around ₹60,000 crore accumulated between 1966 and 2014 to more than ₹5 lakh crore in the last 11 years. Speaking to the media after the session, Hooda said the BJP had failed to deliver on its promise of doubling farmers’ income by 2022, instead increasing their costs. He also accused the government of misleading women over welfare schemes, alleging that the Ladli Lakshmi Yojana and the promise of Rs 2,100 monthly assistance had benefited only a limited section.