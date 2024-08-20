BJP failed in ensuring women’s safety: Hooda

CHANDIGARH: Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has condemned the BJP government in Haryana for its failure to ensure women’s safety, asserting that crimes against women have surged.



Hooda cited government statistics showing Haryana’s top rank in the country for crimes against women, with daily reports indicating five rape cases and 13 kidnappings, amounting to 46 women affected by crime each day. The SPI report also designates Haryana as the most unsafe state in the country.

Hooda blamed the BJP government’s negligence for this situation, noting widespread protests by thousands of women employees, including Anganwadi, Asha workers, mid-day-meal staff, and nursing personnel. He stressed that the upcoming Assembly elections are vital not only for changing the government but also for safeguarding women’s honour and dignity.

During Rakshabandhan, women from across Haryana sent rakhis to Hooda, with MLAs Geeta Bhukkal and Shakuntala Khatak tying rakhis to him. Hooda assured that women’s safety would be a top priority if Congress forms the next government in Haryana.