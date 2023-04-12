BJP faces heat in Karnataka after release of first list of candidates

Discontent seems to be brewing within the ruling BJP in Karnataka, with the party facing the heat after announcing its first list of candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls, as some ticket aspirants who missed the bus openly expressed displeasure.

With the BJP denying him the ticket from Athani, former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Wednesday announced his decision to resign from the primary membership of the party.

Minister and six-time MLA S Angara from Sullia constituency in Dakshina Kannada district announced his retirement from politics today, after failing to get a ticket again. Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat, who was also overlooked by BJP, said he was deeply pained by the treatment meted out to him by the party. BJP MLC R Shankar, who was an aspirant for Ranebennur Assembly seat, resigned as legislator today after the party ignored his request.

After a series of deliberations, the BJP on Tuesday announced its first list of 189 candidates out of the total 224.

Reacting to the developments, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the party will speak to all those disgruntled, and will take care of their concerns. “I have certainly made a decision. I have decided to resign from the primary membership of the party,” Savadi, a BJP MLC, said in a press conference in the district headquarters town of Belagavi.

Amid speculation that he may join the Congress, the 63-year-old three-time MLA said he will make a “strong decision” on Thursday evening and start working on it from Friday. Sitting MLA Mahesh Kumathalli, who was backed by BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi, was given a ticket in Athani in Belagavi district. Kumathalli was among the group of defectors, including Jarkiholi, who helped the BJP to bring down the Congress-JD(S) coalition and form its government under the leadership of B S Yediyurappa in 2019.

A visibly aggrieved Angara said that this was not the way an MLA who toiled for the party with dedication was to be treated. “I am not disgruntled for being denied a ticket by the party. But this is not a way to honour (me) for working for the party and society without any black spot.... There is no value for honesty.”

The 58-year-old said he was retiring from politics and he will not work for the party any more. The BJP has nominated Bhagirathi Murulya as its candidate from Sullia.

“I am not sad over the party’s decision, but I am pained by the way the party has treated me,” Raghupati Bhat said, breaking into tears while speaking to the media.

According to party sources, while deciding tickets, the BJP seems to have adopted a policy of trying to replace some seniors and those nearing “retirement” (75 years of age), while asking leaders to withdraw from the fray if they want tickets for their children. “This may be seen in the second list too,” said a BJP functionary.

Former Deputy Chief Minister K S Eshwarappa had on Tuesday told the party’s central leadership that he wishes to retire from electoral politics and requested it to not consider fielding him in the Assembly polls. Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar said the party top brass had told him to make way for youngsters but asserted he wants to contest one last time.