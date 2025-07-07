BJP eyes power–organisation balance with Khandelwal’s appointment in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Hemant Khandelwal’s appointment as Madhya Pradesh BJP president marks a strategic move by the party to strengthen coordination between the government and the organisation. The decision also reflects internal power alignment within the BJP.

Khandelwal is widely seen as Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s choice. His appointment bears the clear imprint of Yadav, who had been lobbying for Khandelwal over the past few months. CM Yadav met Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the organisational elections for the party’s top post. The meeting was viewed as significant in political circles for the selection of the state BJP chief.

Party insiders describe the selection as a combination of caste-community dynamics. It is also a push to improve coordination between the organisation and the government, which had weakened in recent months.

“Unlike the previous equation between former party chief V.D. Sharma and the state government, which often appeared unbalanced, Khandelwal is expected to maintain better synergy with the CM,” said a senior BJP leader on condition of anonymity.

Although Sharma delivered notable electoral victories, including the 2023 Assembly elections and 2024 Lok Sabha polls, his relationship with the new state leadership was not smooth after the change in government in December 2023. Nevertheless, Sharma was replaced after the completion of his tenure, which was even extended twice.

Khandelwal, a seasoned leader with deep organisational roots, was elected unopposed after filing his nomination in Bhopal. The announcement was made by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who acted as the in-charge for the election. CM Yadav was the proposer for Khandelwal’s nomination for the post of the party’s state chief.

Khandelwal’s RSS background, efficient and low-key working style, and loyalty to both the organisation and the state leadership made him a consensus candidate. His close rapport with CM Yadav further strengthened his position.

Khandelwal’s appointment signals the party’s renewed focus on achieving harmony between the state government and the organisational leadership.

Son of BJP veteran Vijay Khandelwal, Hemant has served four terms as MP and twice as MLA. He has held key roles including district president, party treasurer, and trustee of the Kushabhau Thakre Training Centre.

After taking charge, he visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and pledged to energise the party base. “We will strengthen the organisation at the grassroots and ensure every worker feels valued,” Khandelwal said.

The appointment also reflects an effort to end internal frictions and ensure coordinated functioning between CM Yadav’s administration and the party organisation.

Khandelwal is expected to play a stabilising role, especially in managing regional satraps and streamlining communication between the government and the cadre.

In essence, the appointment reflects the BJP’s larger strategy in Madhya Pradesh: consolidating power while keeping the organisational wheels well-oiled under a trusted hand aligned with the Chief Minister.