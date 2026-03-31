BJP eyes Assam and Kerala with Rs 5L crore plan, welfare promises

Guwahati: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday released the BJP’s manifesto for the Assam assembly polls, promising protection of land, heritage and dignity of indigenous people and Rs 5 lakh crore infrastructure investment.



BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ comprises 31 promises, including the recovery of encroached land from “Bangladeshi Miyas”, implementing the Uniform Civil Code, and creating employment opportunities for youths.

The manifesto pledged to protect the land, heritage and dignity of the indigenous people of Assam by implementing the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, to expedite the process of detection and pushback of illegal immigrants.

The BJP also promised that it would strengthen the legislative protections to preserve the civilisation, heritage and rights of the people of Assam by implementing the UCC, excluding the Sixth Schedule and Tribal areas, to ensure the rights of ethnic communities. It pledged to “free every inch of land from encroachment by illegal immigrants and provide land rights to all genuine citizens of Assam” under the ‘Mission Basundhara’ scheme.

Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA also released its manifesto for the April 9 Kerala Assembly polls, promising monetary benefits for needy women and citizens over 70, two free LPG cylinders per year for poor households, an AIIMS for the state, and the protection of places of worship.

The manifesto, released by BJP national president Nitin Nabin at an NDA event, also promised a high speed railway network connecting Kochi with Kannur, 20,000 litres of free water to every household.

Giving details of the manifesto, Nabin said that every woman from poor and BPL households will be provided with a Bhakshya Arogya Suraksha Card with a monthly recharge of Rs 2,500, which they can use at pharmacies and

grocery stores. mpost