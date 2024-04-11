BJP extends global invitations for LS elections, 13 foreign parties confirmed

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has extended invitations to more than 25 political parties from abroad to witness India’s Lok Sabha elections. According to reports, 13 parties have confirmed their plans to visit India, with further details of their trips to be revealed later.



According to the sources, invitations have been sent to major democracies and neighboring nations, with approximately 15 countries’ political parties expressing their intent to participate. Among the confirmed attendees are political parties from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Tanzania, Mauritius, and Uganda. Surprisingly, neither of the two major US parties—the ruling Democrats nor the opposition Republicans—has received an invitation, as reported by the media. When asked, a BJP spokesperson clarified, “They are preoccupied with their own presidential elections, and the organizational structures of US parties differ significantly from those in India or parts of Europe.”

However, the BJP has extended invitations to the Conservative and Labour parties of the United Kingdom, as well as the Christian Democrats and Social Democrats of Germany. Reports indicate that no political party from Pakistan has been invited due to strained relations with the neighboring country. Similarly, the Communist Party of China (CPC) has not been included in the invitations.

In Bangladesh, only the ruling Awami League has been invited, while the Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has been left out, following its association with a recent ‘India Out’ campaign on social media.

Major political parties from Nepal, including the Maoists, have also been invited, along with those from Sri Lanka.

The BJP expects leaders from invited political parties worldwide to visit India during the third or fourth phase of the elections in the second week of May. Foreign observers will initially receive a briefing in Delhi about the BJP, India’s political system, and the electoral process. Subsequently, groups of 5-6 observers will visit 4-5 constituencies to meet party leaders, BJP candidates, and potentially attend rallies of top BJP leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, or party chief J P Nadda.

The BJP plans to conduct specialized briefings for representatives from political parties of different countries over three to four days. Subsequently, leaders will travel in small groups during the third and fourth phases of the election for a three-day trip and observing party operations.