BJP expels K’taka leader Eshwarappa for six years

Bengaluru: The BJP on Monday expelled rebel leader K S Eshwarappa for six years for violating party discipline and contesting Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate.



The former deputy chief minister who had also served as the party’s state unit president, has entered the poll fray, blaming state BJP president B Y Vijayendra and his father and veteran party leader B S Yediyurappa, for his son K E Kantesh being denied the ticket to contest from Haveri. Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has got BJP’s Haveri ticket, while Vijayendra’s brother and MP B Y Raghavendra is the BJP candidate from Shimoga.

“Ignoring the party’s directions, you are contesting as a rebel candidate from Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency, causing embarrassment to the party. This is violation of party discipline,” state disciplinary committee president Lingaraj Patil said in the expulsion order.

It said, “so, you have been relieved from all the responsibilities and have been expelled from the party for six years, with immediate effect.”

The 75-year-old Eshwarappa, had remained steadfast in his decision to contest, spurning efforts by party leaders to pacify him. He had even filed his nomination as an independent candidate.