‘BJP exerting undue pressure on the judiciary’

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and spokesperson Reena Gupta has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is exerting undue pressure on the judiciary to ensure Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal remains behind bars. Gupta highlighted media reports suggesting a conflict of interest, with the brother of a High Court



judge involved in staying Kejriwal’s bail working as a special lawyer for the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Gupta asserted, “Trial court had granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal, getting bail in a PMLA case means that person is innocent.” She criticised the sudden activation of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after 14 months of inactivity, stating that it aimed to keep Kejriwal jailed without evidence. “When PM Modi came to know that Arvind Kejriwal’s regular bail will be approved, CBI was activated,” Gupta said.

Reena Gupta detailed the lack of evidence against Kejriwal despite extensive investigations and witness testimonies. She claimed, “Testimony was taken from witnesses by giving them ‘lollipop’ of bail and by blackmailing them, and documents that prove Arvind Kejriwal’s innocence were not presented in court.”

Gupta accused the BJP of fearing Kejriwal’s political influence, stating, “If BJP is afraid of anyone in the entire country, it is only Arvind Kejriwal.”

Highlighting the integrity of the judicial process, Gupta pointed out, “The trial court of ED had clearly said that there is no money trail against CM Arvind Kejriwal. The ED is working with a bias against him.” She emphasised that the CBI’s actions were politically motivated and biased.