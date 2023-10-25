BJP drops sitting MLA in Chhattisgarh polls

: The BJP on Wednesday released its fourth list of candidates for the remaining four seats for the upcoming Chhattisgarh assembly elections, denying ticket to a sitting MLA.

With this, the main opposition party has announced its candidates for all the 90 assembly constituencies in the state, which will see voting in two phases on November 7 and 17. Votes will be counted on December 3.All four seats are of unreserved category for which the party has put up fresh faces.Sitting MLA from Beltara seat Rajnish Singh has been denied a ticket, with the party going for 40-year-old Sushant Shukla, from there.

Shukla, a former member of the state youth commission, is co-incharge of the state Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the BJP’s youth wing. In the high-profile Ambikapur seat, the party has fielded Rajesh Agrawal, a member of its Surguja district executive committee. Deputy Chief Minister and incumbent MLA TS Singh Deo is the Congress nominee from Ambikapur.