BJP doubles down on Khera, says his ‘wife also has 2 voter IDs’

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday alleged that Congress leader Pawan Khera’s wife also has two active voter ID cards, and said party leader Rahul Gandhi cannot extricate himself from such “acts of criminality within his own ranks”.

This comes a day after the ruling BJP alleged that Khera had two voter IDs and Gandhi was running a campaign against voter-roll revision in Bihar to “protect and hide” his party’s theft of votes.

There was no immediate response from the Congress, Khera or his wife Kota Neelima, who is also a party leader in Telangana, to the BJP charge.

“Kota Neelima, another Congress leader, candidate from the Khairatabad (60) Assembly segment in Telangana, and wife of Pawan Khera, also holds two active EPICs (Electors Photo Identity Cards) - one registered in Khairatabad (Assembly constituency in Telangana) and another in New Delhi,” BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said on X.

“It is now quite obvious that Congress leaders hold multiple EPIC numbers and are registered voters in more than one place. This is no coincidence. Those indulging in ‘Vote Chori’ are the very ones maligning common citizens for exercising their democratic rights and weakening our institutions,” he charged.

Gandhi cannot “extricate” himself from “these acts of criminality” within his own ranks, particularly involving people aspiring for public office and members of his “inner coterie”, the BJP leader said, and demanded a response from the Congress leader, who is also the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Attacking Gandhi over Khera and his wife, BJP national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi said the Congress, which calls itself a ‘mohabbat ki dukan’, is actually running “farziwada aur fareb ka bazaar’ (a market of fraud and deceit).

“It is only interested in vote fraud and deceit,” she said and demanded a high-level probe by the EC.