BJP doing politics over suicide of its worker; law will take its course: K'taka CM

Bengaluru: Commenting on the BJP's protest demanding the inclusion of two Congress MLAs’ names in the FIR in connection with the suicide of a BJP worker, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated on Saturday that the BJP was indulging in politics over the death of its party worker.

Speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, CM Siddaramaiah said, “The police have registered an FIR and are investigating the case. The probe into the BJP worker’s death is underway. I won’t speak much about the case. Once the investigation is complete, action will be taken against those found guilty.”

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, commenting on the suicide and the BJP’s protest, said, “This is a major political conspiracy.”

Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated, “The law is equal for all, including Congress MLAs A.S. Ponnanna and Manthar Gowda. The police department will take action in accordance with legal provisions. They are already gathering details. The incident occurred in February.”

“All facts are being considered, and the department has taken up the investigation. In this background, we will examine the facts and initiate appropriate action.

"The deceased had left a long note on WhatsApp, and this needs to be analysed. Suitable action will be taken based on the findings. The decision on whether to hand over the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will be taken later. As of now, there is no such necessity,” he added.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M.B. Patil, reacting to the development on Saturday in Vijayapura said, “The BJP has reacted similarly in two or three earlier cases. They had also targeted Minister K.J. George in the Deputy SP suicide case without reason, and he was later given a clean chit. This is their track record.”

Minister for Power K.J. George, speaking to the media in Chikkamagaluru, said, “What is the big protest the BJP is planning now? In the Dy SP Ganapathy suicide case, they made allegations against me, but the CID, the CBI, and the Supreme Court all rejected those charges.”

“We are saddened by the BJP worker’s death and stand with his family. But the BJP is politicising this issue just like they did in the Dy SP Ganapathy suicide case, the MUDA case and the suicide of IAS officer D.K. Ravi,” he said.

“The filing of an FIR and the naming of accused persons is left to the discretion of the police,” Minister George added.

Vinay Somaiah, a native of Madikeri district, reportedly died by suicide at his office in Bengaluru on Friday. In a note he left behind, he alleged harassment by Congress leaders and named MLAs A.S. Ponnanna, Manthar Gowda, and Congress leader Thennira Maheena as responsible for his decision.

However, the Hennur police registered an FIR naming only Thennira Maheena.

